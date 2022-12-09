Dr. Brandon Scott, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Scott, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brandon Scott, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Scott works at
Locations
Office150 S Mount Auburn Rd Ste 342, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Scott did a Lumber fusion on me on Nov 21, 22. I had a follow up visit at his office to check my back and the healing process. I'm still early in the process of having this surgery done, so I can't comment on whether it worked or not. Dr. Scott is really nice and so is his staff.
About Dr. Brandon Scott, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1770740516
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Compression Fracture Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
