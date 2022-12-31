Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandon Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Schneider, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Locations
Brandon D. Schneider MD Inc11835 W Olympic Blvd Ste 1040E, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (323) 688-6380
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I started working with Dr. Schneider at a particularly stressful transition in my life. He was very helpful in navigating all the changes and his sessions were complementary to my talk therapy sessions. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Brandon Schneider, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1760802920
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.