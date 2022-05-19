Dr. Brandon Saiphoo, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saiphoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Saiphoo, DMD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Saiphoo, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dublin, PA.
Dr. Saiphoo works at
Locations
-
1
Dublin Dental Center301 Station Dr Ste 102, Dublin, PA 18917 Directions (215) 602-7659
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saiphoo?
The entire staff in addition to Dr. Brandon are wonderful. So happy to finally find a GREAT dental practice. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Brandon Saiphoo, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1669084836
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saiphoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saiphoo accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Saiphoo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Saiphoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saiphoo works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Saiphoo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saiphoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saiphoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saiphoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.