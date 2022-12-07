See All Urologists in Battle Creek, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Brandon Rubens, MD

Urology
4.1 (40)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brandon Rubens, MD is an Urology Specialist in Battle Creek, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    710 North Ave Lowr Level, Battle Creek, MI 49017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 245-5620
  2. 2
    WakeMed Physician Practice Urology
    10010 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 105, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-1570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wakemed Cary Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Bladder Infection

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 40 ratings

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr. Rubens is really good at what he does. If you have the good fortune of being his patient, your health is probably going to be safeguarded in ways you might not even presume at the moment. Glad I was able to find him, and happy to be a continuing patient.
    Jeff D. — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brandon Rubens, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brandon Rubens, MD.

    About Dr. Brandon Rubens, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083646657
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Rubens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubens has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

