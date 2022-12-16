Dr. Brandon Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Rodriguez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Penn State College of Medicine.
Locations
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute St. Petersburg9400 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St Petersburg, FL 33702 Directions (941) 231-2683
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs43309 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Directions (727) 289-0027
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brandon Rodriguez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College, Cornell University
- State Univeristy Of New York-Downstate Medical Center
- Penn State College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rodriguez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Pterygium, Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
199 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
