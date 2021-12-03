Dr. Brandon Riggan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riggan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Riggan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brandon Riggan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.
Dr. Riggan works at
Centennial Women's Group - Bluegrass OB/GYN353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 341C, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 703-2541
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Riggan has been absolutely wonderful throughout my pregnancy so far. I HIGHLY recommend him. He has been an amazing Doctor. This is my first pregnancy and I feel like I have had a ton of questions, he listens carefully to every concern and answers every question I've had in an easy to understand way. You can tell that he really cares about his patients. I've never once felt rushed at any of my appointments and I've always felt very comfortable and well taken care of. Any time I've called with a question the staff is always attentive, kind, respectful and quick to respond if I've needed to leave a voicemail. Again, I Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Brandon Riggan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1801012042
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- University Of Tennessee
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
Dr. Riggan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riggan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riggan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riggan works at
Dr. Riggan has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riggan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Riggan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riggan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riggan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riggan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.