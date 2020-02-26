Dr. Brandon Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Reynolds, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Reynolds, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Locations
-
1
Reynolds Plastic Surgery5550 Painted Mirage Rd Ste 217, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 410-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reynolds?
Excellent experience with Dr Reynolds and his staff. I think he is a thorough, thoughtful, and confident. I have had two procedures, and so happy with the results, getting one more. Would highly recommend Dr Reynolds and his practice.
About Dr. Brandon Reynolds, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1962616383
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Hershey Medical Center
- ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Brigham Young University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Dr. Reynolds speaks Tagalog.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.