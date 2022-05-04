See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Brandon Rebholz, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (55)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brandon Rebholz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.

Dr. Rebholz works at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Advanced Care - Froedtert Hospital
    8900 W DOYNE AVE, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 377-5721

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Froedtert Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Plating and Fusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Deformity Correction Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Decompression Chevron Icon
Decompression Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Revision Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Cervical Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 04, 2022
    30 years ago I had a 2-level fusion c5-c7 due to injuries from wrestling. 30 years after the surgery, I began experiencing pain, numbness/tingling. Being only 48, I was extremely concerned about my future. I researched and consulted many surgeons and ultimately chose Dr Rebholz even though it was a 10 hour drive round trip to see him. He performed an anterior corpectomy at c5, removed multiple discs and did a 5-level fusion from C4-T1. Less than 48 hours post surgery I walked out of the hospital nearly pain free and no numbness or tingling. Furthermore, I used minimal pain meds post surgery. Dr Rebholz is a highly skilled and talented spine surgeon. He eased my enormous fears and concerns prior to surgery. When I was with him I felt he was extremely focused on me and my case. I felt other surgeons rushed and had other thoughts on their mind while meeting with me. Dr Rebholz is truly a professional. It was well worth the long drives. I highly recommend Dr Rebholz! Tom Richie
    Tom Richie — May 04, 2022
    About Dr. Brandon Rebholz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871675264
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Comprehensive Spine Center
    Residency
    • The Medical College of Wisconsin
    Internship
    • The Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
