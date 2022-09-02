Dr. Brandon Pierson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Pierson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brandon Pierson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Locations
South Oklahoma City ENT3048 SW 89th St Ste B, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 759-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pierson was very good at explaining all that was to happen with my surgery. He and his staff were accommodating to my schedule, which I really appreciated. They ALL are so friendly and professional. Hope to not have to see them again - but I can't thank them enough for taking such good care of me!
About Dr. Brandon Pierson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Pierson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierson has seen patients for Anosmia, Nosebleed and Loss of Smell and-or Taste, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pierson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierson.
