Overview

Dr. Brandon Perez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Kell West Regional Hospital, Nocona General Hospital, Olney Hamilton Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Perez works at Orthopaedic and Sports Therapy Center in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.