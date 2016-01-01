Dr. Brandon Pardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Pardi, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Pardi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodridge, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.
Dr. Pardi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Spine & Scoliosis Center Woodridge2363 63rd St, Woodridge, IL 60517 Directions (630) 759-1248
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics at Hinsdale908 N Elm St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 759-1248
-
3
AMITA Health Medical Group Orthopedics Plainfield16615 S Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60586 Directions (630) 759-1248
-
4
AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics at Bolingbrook396 Remington Blvd, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 759-1248
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pardi?
About Dr. Brandon Pardi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1104192947
Education & Certifications
- Total Joint Replacement - New England Baptist Hospital
- University of Illinois At Chicago - Orthopedic Surgery
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pardi works at
Dr. Pardi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.