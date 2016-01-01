See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Woodridge, IL
Orthopedic Surgery
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brandon Pardi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodridge, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.

Dr. Pardi works at Ascension Medical Group in Woodridge, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL, Plainfield, IL and Bolingbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Spine & Scoliosis Center Woodridge
    2363 63rd St, Woodridge, IL 60517 (630) 759-1248
    AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics at Hinsdale
    908 N Elm St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 (630) 759-1248
    AMITA Health Medical Group Orthopedics Plainfield
    16615 S Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60586 (630) 759-1248
    AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics at Bolingbrook
    396 Remington Blvd, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 (630) 759-1248

Hospital Affiliations
  AdventHealth La Grange
  Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
  Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Femur Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Runner's Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Fracture
Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hand Fracture
Hip Arthritis
Hip Fracture
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Arthritis
Knee Dislocation
Knee Disorders
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Cramp
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pelvic Fracture
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Brandon Pardi, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1104192947
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Total Joint Replacement - New England Baptist Hospital
    Residency
    University of Illinois At Chicago - Orthopedic Surgery
    Medical Education
    University of Alabama School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO
