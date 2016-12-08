Dr. Brandon Otto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Otto, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Otto, MD is an Urology Specialist in Malta, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Otto works at
Locations
-
1
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Urology at Malta6 Medical Park Dr, Malta, NY 12020 Directions (518) 583-0111
-
2
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Urology19 West Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 583-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Otto?
I had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Otto and I must say it was quite a nice experience seems to be very professional knowledgeable and the outcome well still in the process of healing but overall was very pleased with the outcome. I would highly recommend Dr. Otto.
About Dr. Brandon Otto, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1346483443
Education & Certifications
- GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otto accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otto works at
Dr. Otto has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Otto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.