Offers telehealth
Dr. Brandon Mines, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Emory Sports Medicine Complex1968 Hawks Ln NE Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
- Emory University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've seen Dr. Mines twice for an injured leg, and he's exceptional. The xrays indicated arthritis in my other knee and he gave me advice and exercises for both knees. Very thorough, kind and compassionate. It sucks to get older but good medical care helps.
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Dr. Mines has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mines.
