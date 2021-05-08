See All Urologists in Tampa, FL
Urology
Dr. Brandon Manley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Manley works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Magnolia Campus
    12902 Usf Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 (813) 820-1921

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Cystectomy
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Removal
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Cancer
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Uroflowmetry
Yeast Infections
Adrenalectomy
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Exstrophy Repair
Bladder Stones
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Bowenoid Papulosis
Chlamydia Infections
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Cystotomy
End-Stage Renal Disease
Gonorrhea Infections
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Kidney Stone Removal
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchiectomy
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Pelvic Abscess
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy)
Penile Cancer
Peyronie's Disease
Prostate Cyst
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
Testicular Dysfunction
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Urostomy
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Wound Repair
    Insurance Accepted

    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 08, 2021
    Dr Manley performed renal surgery on my husband in Feb 2019. It was complicated from a tumor pathway. To say he performed a miracle is an understatement, the results are amazing zero problems. From his outstanding bedside manner to his clearly top urology skills no words could describe Dr Manleys skills and results.
    Gerald and Patricia Brown. — May 08, 2021
    About Dr. Brandon Manley, MD

    Urology
    English
    Male
    1942511761
    Board Certifications
    Urology
    Moffitt Cancer Center

