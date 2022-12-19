Dr. Brandon Luskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Luskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brandon Luskin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.
Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Inc.2828 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 204, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 734-5080
Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Inc.1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 125, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 395-5733
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
I recently visited with Dr. Ruskin to explore PRP treatments for a chronic elbow pain. We bonded from his time in NY/Long Island. I found him to be highly professional. What impressed me most was his candor. He was refreshingly honest and not looking just to make a buck. He did not encourage me to undergo unnecessary treatment. Definitely a doctor you will respect who enjoys being an educator, and will not waster your time or hard earned money.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104868744
- University Of Buffalo, Hand Center Of Western New York
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- State University of New York
