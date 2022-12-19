See All Hand Surgeons in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Brandon Luskin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Brandon Luskin, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brandon Luskin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Luskin works at Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Inc. in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Inc.
    2828 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 204, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 734-5080
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Inc.
    1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 125, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 395-5733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Luskin?

    Dec 19, 2022
    I recently visited with Dr. Ruskin to explore PRP treatments for a chronic elbow pain. We bonded from his time in NY/Long Island. I found him to be highly professional. What impressed me most was his candor. He was refreshingly honest and not looking just to make a buck. He did not encourage me to undergo unnecessary treatment. Definitely a doctor you will respect who enjoys being an educator, and will not waster your time or hard earned money.
    — Dec 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brandon Luskin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brandon Luskin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Luskin to family and friends

    Dr. Luskin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Luskin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brandon Luskin, MD.

    About Dr. Brandon Luskin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104868744
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Buffalo, Hand Center Of Western New York
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Luskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luskin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luskin has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Luskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luskin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brandon Luskin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.