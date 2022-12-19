Overview

Dr. Brandon Luskin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Luskin works at Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Inc. in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.