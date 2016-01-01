Dr. Brandon Lujan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lujan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Lujan, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Lujan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Lujan works at
Locations
Ophthalmic Pathology Labcasey Eye Inst3375 SW Terwilliger Blvd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brandon Lujan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093722258
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
