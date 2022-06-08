Dr. Litzner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandon Litzner, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Litzner, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Mid-kansas Dermatology Clinic PA1861 N Rock Rd Ste 310, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 612-1833
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, positive and very knowledgeable. Handles all skin issues in an efficient, skillful manner. Would definitely recommend Dr. Litzner to others.
About Dr. Brandon Litzner, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Litzner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
