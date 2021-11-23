Dr. Brandon Leggio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leggio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Leggio, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Leggio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Locations
Ochsner CHRISTUS Health Center - Lake Area4150 Nelson Rd Ste 6, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 656-7876
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent patient care, very thorough
About Dr. Brandon Leggio, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner/Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - Shreveport, Louisiana
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
