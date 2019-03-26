Dr. Kukor accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandon Kukor, DO
Overview
Dr. Brandon Kukor, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Kukor works at
Locations
Marquis Care At Centennial Hills6351 N Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 515-3000
Community of Nevada Diagnostics LLC2831 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 233, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 589-4871
Behavioral Health Solutions LLC2200 Paseo Verde Pkwy Ste 190, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 589-4871
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kukor is really great. I love how he talks to me. He tries his best to understand what is going on with you but in a natural way you won't see him trying hard. his clearly a natural helper. I wish that he can be my therapist. -Mark Kevin S.
About Dr. Brandon Kukor, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kukor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kukor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kukor.
