Dr. Brandon Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Kelly, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Madison Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Portneuf Medical Center and Star Valley Health.
Locations
Idaho Neurosurgery & Spine3345 Potomac Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 522-7572
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Madison Memorial Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Portneuf Medical Center
- Star Valley Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had multi surgeries with Dr Kelly and have had excellent results. He is always personable and a good listener. His office staff is great . His PAC Cody Fowler is wonderful as well
About Dr. Brandon Kelly, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- City of Hope Medical Center, Neurosurgical Oncology
- Virginia Commonwealth University, Spinal Neurosurgery
- Virginia Commonwealth University, General Surgery
- New York University School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
