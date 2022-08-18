Overview

Dr. Brandon Kelly, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Madison Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Portneuf Medical Center and Star Valley Health.



Dr. Kelly works at East Falls Neurosurgery and Spine in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.