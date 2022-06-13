Overview

Dr. Brandon Kang, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Kang works at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis of Aorta, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.