Dr. Brandon Kallman, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brandon Kallman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Kallman works at Brandon E. Kallman MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brandon E. Kallman MD PA
    4500 Biscayne Blvd Ste 300, Miami, FL 33137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 673-6164

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Hypoplasia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Breast Hypoplasia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast

Treatment frequency



Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 45 ratings
Patient Ratings (45)
5 Star
(41)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Brandon Kallman, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1477606176
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center
Residency
  • Mt Sinai Medical Center and Miami Heart Institute
Internship
  • Bellevue Hospital Center
Medical Education
  • New York University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brandon Kallman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kallman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kallman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kallman works at Brandon E. Kallman MD PA in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kallman’s profile.

45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kallman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kallman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

