Overview

Dr. Brandon Kai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Kai works at STRAUB CLINIC & HOSPITAL, Honolulu, HI in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.