Dr. Brandon Kai, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Kai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Locations
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4000
Kaiser Foundation Hospital Cardiac Cath Lab4867 W Sunset Blvd Fl 3, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 783-4011
Hospital Affiliations
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brandon Kai is an incredibly skilled, compassionate and all around wonderful Cardiologist! I had my first appointment with Dr. Kai last week for heart palpitations that I had been experiencing. Dr. Kai ordered the appropriate tests for me and had his staff schedule those tests promptly as I was going out of town the following week. Dr. Kai got back to me as soon as my test results came in and spent more than 30 minutes discussing my results with me and answering all of my questions! It is a rare thing to encounter a Doctor with such awesome qualities!!
About Dr. Brandon Kai, MD
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
