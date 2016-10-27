Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandon Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Johnson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
Locations
Cancer Center Of East Alabama2000 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 528-4411
Spencer Cancer Center2501 Village Professional Dr, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 528-1070
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very well mannered, puts you at ease, has pleasant disposition, and cares about his patients.
About Dr. Brandon Johnson, MD
- Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1730162595
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.