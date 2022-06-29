Overview

Dr. Brandon Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Belton, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Belton in Belton, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Nosebleed and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.