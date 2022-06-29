Dr. Brandon Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brandon Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Belton, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.
Locations
1
Ascentist ENT17067 S Outer Rd Ste 200, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (816) 378-5430TuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Ascentist ENT4880 NE Goodview Cir Ste B, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 378-5423
3
Ascentist ENT2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 110, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 378-5425
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Johnson did an excellent job of explaining the procedure, results and treatment plan. I felt very comfortable during the entire appointment.
About Dr. Brandon Johnson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1003173436
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
