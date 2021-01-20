Overview

Dr. Brandon Itagaki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Itagaki works at Champaign Dental Group in Aiea, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Swine Flu, Influenza (Flu) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.