Dr. Brandon Isaacson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brandon Isaacson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Isaacson works at
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8898MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Children's Health Specialty Center Dallas Campus2350 N Stemmons Fwy # F5300, Dallas, TX 75207 Directions (214) 456-6862
Ut Southwestern Medical Center Otolaryngology Clinic2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8898
- Texas Health Frisco
Complicated medical history with Closteatoma recurrence during adulthood. Has followed me for over 10 years. Helped with other medical challenges with referrals. Great practice but UT Southwestern is a large institution with some complicated scheduling departments.
- Neurotology
- English
- 1093740086
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Univ of MI
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery

