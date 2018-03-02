See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Dallas, TX
Neurotology
Dr. Brandon Isaacson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Isaacson works at UT Southwestern Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Perforated Eardrum, Cholesteatoma and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 (214) 645-8898
    Monday
    Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Open 24 Hours
    Children's Health Specialty Center Dallas Campus
    2350 N Stemmons Fwy # F5300, Dallas, TX 75207 (214) 456-6862
    Ut Southwestern Medical Center Otolaryngology Clinic
    2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 (214) 645-8898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Frisco

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Perforated Eardrum
Cholesteatoma
Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum
Cholesteatoma
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Granuloma Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Glomus Tympanicum Tumor Chevron Icon
Glomus Vagale Tumor Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis, Familial Chevron Icon
Paraganglioma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cholesteatomas Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Bone Disorder Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 02, 2018
Complicated medical history with Closteatoma recurrence during adulthood. Has followed me for over 10 years. Helped with other medical challenges with referrals. Great practice but UT Southwestern is a large institution with some complicated scheduling departments.
Lois in Fort Worth, TX — Mar 02, 2018
    Lois in Fort Worth, TX — Mar 02, 2018
    About Dr. Brandon Isaacson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093740086
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Univ of MI
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

