Dr. Brandon Hopkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brandon Hopkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med|East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 293-6374Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Hopkins was amazing from our first appointment, to pre-op, surgery, and following. Very personable, caring, and understanding. He listened to all concerns and questions, and never once made me feel that we were not there for a legitimate need. Amazing doctor!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Centers
- E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med|East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Hopkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hopkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hopkins has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Tonsillectomy and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hopkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopkins.
