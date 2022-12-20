See All Spine Surgeons in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Brandon Hirsch, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Brandon Hirsch, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brandon Hirsch, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Hirsch works at Champaign Dental Group in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Frank Raia, MD
    3591 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
  2. 2
    Brandon Hirsch
    1500 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Laminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hirsch?

    Dec 20, 2022
    Dr. Hirsch was excellent. He explained things well and we set up a game plan to alleviate the pain I'm experiencing. He also answered all questions without rushing it along. Highly recommend.
    Mike A. — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brandon Hirsch, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brandon Hirsch, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hirsch to family and friends

    Dr. Hirsch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hirsch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brandon Hirsch, MD.

    About Dr. Brandon Hirsch, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447559216
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital/University Of Miami Health System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brandon Hirsch, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.