Dr. Brandon Hirsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Hirsch, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hirsch was excellent. He explained things well and we set up a game plan to alleviate the pain I'm experiencing. He also answered all questions without rushing it along. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Brandon Hirsch, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- 1447559216
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- Jackson Memorial Hospital/University Of Miami Health System
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.
