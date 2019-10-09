Dr. Brandon Hirota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Hirota, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brandon Hirota, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Hirota works at
Neurology Associates Inc.321 N Kuakini St Ste 810, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 523-5886
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4476
- Kuakini Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Hirota is an excellent physician. Thorough, caring and helpful. He’s awesome.
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hirota has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirota has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.