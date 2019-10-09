Overview

Dr. Brandon Hirota, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Hirota works at Neurology Associates in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.