Dr. Haynes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandon Haynes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brandon Haynes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Downtown LA Office1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 805, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-1176
The Urology Group Of Southern California2211 W Magnolia Blvd Ste 260, Burbank, CA 91506 Directions (213) 977-1176Tuesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pm
Family Healthcare Network255 N Herwaldt Dr, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (866) 342-6012
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Haynes was by far the best urologist I’ve come in contact with after seeing so many urologists for my kidney stone problem. I made an appointment the staff was polite and professional and Dr. Haynes didn’t waste anytime regarding getting me treated. I was seen one day and within the next 2 weeks I was scheduled for surgery. I have not had any issues since. I would recommend Urology Group of Southern California to anyone!!!
- Urology
- English
- 1679872238
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Urology
Dr. Haynes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Haynes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haynes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haynes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haynes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.