Dr. Brandon Hayes, MD
Dr. Brandon Hayes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Castleton, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Achilles Tendinitis and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 8040 Clearvista Pkwy, Castleton, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-2000
Community Health Network7930 N Shadeland Ave Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-6725
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
After multiple disappointments from other foot drs, I was fortunate enough to find Dr Hayes. Not only was he caring and kind, he was attentive and took the time to find the solution that was right for me. I HIGHLY recommend him and wish I had found him sooner!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
