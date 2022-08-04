Overview

Dr. Brandon Gish, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Gish works at Commonwealth Pain And Spine in Crestview Hills, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY, Elizabethtown, KY and Bardstown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.