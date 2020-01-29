Dr. Brandon Garland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Garland, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Garland, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center, Porter Adventist Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Garland works at
Locations
-
1
Vascular Institute of the Rockies1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3950, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (720) 764-6531Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garland?
Fabulous surgeon and staff. Don't keep looking. Just schedule with Dr. Garland.
About Dr. Brandon Garland, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1235454497
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington Integrated Residency in Vascular Surgery|University of Washington Vascular Surgery
- University of Washington Department of Surgery
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garland works at
Dr. Garland has seen patients for Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Garland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.