Dr. Brandon Evans, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Evans, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Washington Regional Rheumatology3336 N FUTRALL DR, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 463-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Evans done my husbands brain surgery. He is amazing. My husband had a stroke during surgery, and after he came out of his coma he rapidly started to recover.im very satisfied with the great job Dr. Evans done.
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
