Dr. Brandon Earp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Earp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Earp, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Earp, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Earp works at
Locations
-
1
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center60 Fenwood Rd # 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5322
-
2
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Orthopaedic Center1153 Centre St Ste 5, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 732-5322
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Earp?
Dr, Earp, your efforts in editing the Healthy Hands - Strategies for pain-free hands Report did not go unnoticed by me! Many thanks to you and Gayle Lang and the original authors for creating an expansive view of the human hand landscape in a clear, topic-oriented and interesting piece which is very useful for the non-medical person to appreciate. Brava!! Gene Giacomelli Tucson, AZ
About Dr. Brandon Earp, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285690479
Education & Certifications
- Mass Gen Hosp, Orthopedic Surgery Mass Gen Hosp, General Surgery
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Earp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Earp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Earp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Earp works at
Dr. Earp has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Earp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Earp speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Earp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Earp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Earp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Earp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.