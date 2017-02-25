Dr. Brandon Dorion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Dorion, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brandon Dorion, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Dorion works at
Locations
Nemours Children's Specialty Care8331 N DAVIS HWY, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 473-4543
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dorion is absolutely amazing. We were in the office today to find out our daughter has juvenile idiopathic arthritis and she received a steroid shot. At around 9:30 tonight I was concerned with how pale she was and wanted to make sure it was a common side effect. I called Nemours to see if maybe there was a nurse I could speak with and within 5 minutes of leaving a message Dr.Dorion himself called me back. I am in absolute awe of the commitment this doctor has to his patients. Incredible!
About Dr. Brandon Dorion, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorion. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorion.
