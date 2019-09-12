See All Podiatrists in Tyler, TX
Dr. Brandon Crim, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Brandon Crim, DPM

Podiatry
4 (14)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brandon Crim, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tyler, TX. 

Dr. Crim works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Tyler, TX with other offices in Jacksonville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bryan Randolph, DPM
Dr. Bryan Randolph, DPM
8 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Rebecca McGaha, DPM
Dr. Rebecca McGaha, DPM
10 (5)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Saunders Clinic
    417 S Saunders Ave, Tyler, TX 75702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 596-9173
  2. 2
    Christus Mthr Frances Hosp South Tyler
    8389 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 596-9173
  3. 3
    Christus Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute
    8591 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 596-9173
  4. 4
    Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
    2026 S Jackson St, Jacksonville, TX 75766 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 596-9173
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Crim?

    Sep 12, 2019
    Excellent podiatrist! I’ve dealt with foot pain for three years. I’ve been to another podiatrist who didn’t do anything helpful. Dr. Crim’s recommendations and treatment helped me immediately. Also the staff was excellent!
    Abby L. Stone — Sep 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brandon Crim, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brandon Crim, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Crim to family and friends

    Dr. Crim's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Crim

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brandon Crim, DPM.

    About Dr. Brandon Crim, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205099314
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Crim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crim has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Crim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brandon Crim, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.