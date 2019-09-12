Dr. Crim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandon Crim, DPM
Dr. Brandon Crim, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tyler, TX.
Saunders Clinic417 S Saunders Ave, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 596-9173
Christus Mthr Frances Hosp South Tyler8389 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 596-9173
Christus Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute8591 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 596-9173
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville2026 S Jackson St, Jacksonville, TX 75766 Directions (903) 596-9173Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pm
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent podiatrist! I’ve dealt with foot pain for three years. I’ve been to another podiatrist who didn’t do anything helpful. Dr. Crim’s recommendations and treatment helped me immediately. Also the staff was excellent!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1205099314
Dr. Crim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crim has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Crim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crim.
