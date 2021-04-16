Dr. Brandon Craven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Craven, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brandon Craven, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Dr. Craven works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Urology Baldwin2010 BALDWIN LN, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7729
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Craven?
Doctor Craven is a thorough Doctor and Surgeon. He stays busy, for he is indeed known as one of the finest in his field of medicine in many states. I deem it a privilege to have him as my Doctor. I have gone under the knife with his skillful hands in the past and will do so again in the future if need be. Thank you to all of the staff that works with him and for my care.
About Dr. Brandon Craven, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1639342835
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Craven has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craven accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craven works at
Dr. Craven has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Craven. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craven.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.