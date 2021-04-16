See All Urologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Brandon Craven, MD

Urology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Brandon Craven, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.

Dr. Craven works at Novant Health Urology - Baldwin in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Urology Baldwin
    2010 BALDWIN LN, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7729

Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hydronephrosis
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 16, 2021
    Doctor Craven is a thorough Doctor and Surgeon. He stays busy, for he is indeed known as one of the finest in his field of medicine in many states. I deem it a privilege to have him as my Doctor. I have gone under the knife with his skillful hands in the past and will do so again in the future if need be. Thank you to all of the staff that works with him and for my care.
    James L Berry — Apr 16, 2021
    • Urology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1639342835
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    • Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
    • Urology
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

    Dr. Brandon Craven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Craven has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Craven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Craven works at Novant Health Urology - Baldwin in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Craven’s profile.

    Dr. Craven has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Craven. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craven.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

