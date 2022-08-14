Dr. Brandon Cottrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Cottrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brandon Cottrell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Dr. Cottrell works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Stanocola Home Health16777 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 761-5200
-
3
Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge17000 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 752-2470
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cottrell?
Professional, smooth and timely.
About Dr. Brandon Cottrell, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1679694640
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cottrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cottrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cottrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cottrell works at
Dr. Cottrell has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cottrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cottrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cottrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.