Dr. Brandon Cohen, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Cohen, DMD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Cohen, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wimauma, FL.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Wimauma Dental Care4921 State Road 674, Wimauma, FL 33598 Directions (813) 725-7692Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
The only problem I had was understanding the lady who gave me an xray. I couldn't communicate with her very well. As far as the dentist, he was excellent.
About Dr. Brandon Cohen, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Albanian
- Male
- 1073067542
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cohen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen speaks Albanian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.