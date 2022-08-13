See All Dermatologists in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dermatology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Brandon Coakley, MD is a Dermatologist in Myrtle Beach, SC. 

Dr. Coakley works at Waccamaw Dermatology in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Conway, SC and Pawleys Island, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Polaris Skin Diagnostics LLC
    8170 Rourk St Ste 100, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 449-0453
  2. 2
    South Carolina Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Group LLC
    166 Waccamaw Medical Park Ct, Conway, SC 29526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 449-0453
  3. 3
    14880 Ocean Hwy Unit D, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 449-0453
  4. 4
    Waccamaw Dermatology LLC
    917 MEDICAL CIR, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 449-0453

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 13, 2022
    He did mohs surgery on my face next to my eye. There was no pain at all. It healed beautifully, there was no black and blue and there is no scar. He also got out all the cancer on the first try. His personality is nice.
    CAROL CHESTNUT — Aug 13, 2022
    About Dr. Brandon Coakley, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1992065858
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Coakley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coakley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coakley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coakley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coakley has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coakley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Coakley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coakley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coakley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coakley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

