Overview

Dr. Brandon Chandos, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chandos works at Unity Health Network Pumonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine in Akron, OH with other offices in Newark, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.