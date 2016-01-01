Dr. Brandon Chandos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Chandos, MD
Dr. Brandon Chandos, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.
Neurology & Neuroscience Assocs701 White Pond Dr Ste 300, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 572-1011
Licking Memorial Professional120 McMillen Dr, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (220) 564-7985
Licking Memorial Family Practice150 MCMILLEN DR, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (220) 564-7985
- Licking Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Brandon Chandos, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1508846676
- St Louis University School Of Med
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Chandos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
