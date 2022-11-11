Overview

Dr. Brandon Carlson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Amberwell Atchison and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Carlson works at The University of Kansas Health System in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.