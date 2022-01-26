Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandon Bishop, DPM
Dr. Brandon Bishop, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Centennial Orthopedics2460 NW Stewart Pkwy Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
I'm 73 yrs old and Dr. Bishop did my Ankle replacement 9 years ago . Thanks to him I have full movement of my Ankle.... He is the Best...
- Podiatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1427283464
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Mercy Medical Center
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bishop using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishop has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.