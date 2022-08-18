Overview

Dr. Brandon Bell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital South.



Dr. Bell works at Monroe Medical Center in Monroe, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.