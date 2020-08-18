Overview

Dr. Brandon Bean, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Hood Memorial Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bean works at Kidney & Hypertension Associates in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Dehydration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.