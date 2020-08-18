See All Nephrologists in Covington, LA
Dr. Brandon Bean, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Brandon Bean, MD

Nephrology
4 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brandon Bean, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Hood Memorial Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bean works at Kidney & Hypertension Associates in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Dehydration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney and Hypertension Associates
    217 Cherokee Rose Ln, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Hood Memorial Hospital
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
  • Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Proteinuria
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Dehydration
Proteinuria
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Dehydration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acquired Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Acute Interstitial Nephritis Chevron Icon
Aminoaciduria Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Renal Failure Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Renal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Difficult-to-Control Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bean?

    Aug 18, 2020
    Definitely would refer f/f to Dr Bean, The Nurse there Tiffany is such a ray of Sunshine . I remember going to the office for an appointment and she was dressed up for Halloween . I’ve been coming there for years and never had anyone there be as kind and helpful as she has been . She definitely goes above and beyond for patients . She is definitely an asset to your office . Besides having to wait so long during my appointment this place is great . I really like the virtual appointments because for less wait times .
    Rather Not Say — Aug 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brandon Bean, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brandon Bean, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bean to family and friends

    Dr. Bean's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bean

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brandon Bean, MD.

    About Dr. Brandon Bean, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356427199
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Mississippi Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Bean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bean has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bean works at Kidney & Hypertension Associates in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Bean’s profile.

    Dr. Bean has seen patients for Proteinuria, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Dehydration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brandon Bean, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.