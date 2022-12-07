See All Dermatologists in Troy, MO
Dr. Brandon Beal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Brandon Beal, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brandon Beal, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Troy, MO. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Beal works at St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Troy, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery
    540 E Cherry St, Troy, MO 63379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 834-1400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hives
Acne
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma
Hives
Acne
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balloon Cell Malignant Melanoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders, Adult Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Beal?

    Dec 07, 2022
    The best dermatologist I have seen. I am bummed he is moving from Jacksonville.
    Joanna Harlow — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brandon Beal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brandon Beal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Beal to family and friends

    Dr. Beal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Beal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brandon Beal, MD.

    About Dr. Brandon Beal, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902291784
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Beal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Beal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beal works at St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Troy, MO. View the full address on Dr. Beal’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Beal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brandon Beal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.