Dr. Brandon Beal, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Beal, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Troy, MO. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Locations
St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery540 E Cherry St, Troy, MO 63379 Directions (314) 834-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The best dermatologist I have seen. I am bummed he is moving from Jacksonville.
About Dr. Brandon Beal, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beal works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Beal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beal.
