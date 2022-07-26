See All Neurologists in Downey, CA
Dr. Brandon Beaber, MD

Neurology
4 (14)
13 years of experience
Dr. Brandon Beaber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine.

Dr. Beaber works at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center in Downey, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Orchard Radiologydiagnostic Imaging
    9449 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 461-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 26, 2022
    After my beloved neuro retired I had little success & some severe disappointments with a replacement until I saw YouTube videos from Dr Beaber. He's very accessible & I was face to face in a very short time. He's exactly like he is on YouTube. Easily approachable, interested, attentive, patient, super knowledgeable but not pushy & in love with with his craft & its study which is priceless! An overall breath of fresh air. He listened & asked (omg!) to hear my stories & experiences from onset, lock in, death,resuscitated & life now including hopes and expectations. He dug through my chart and images making correlations, which he found and showed me during the course of the conversation! Not once did his eyes glaze over or did he look at me with the usual look of disbelief when you tell them something they haven't seen before (even when my cycle brain fog had me wandering). I've worked many years in the medical field, bedside Manor coupled with actual capability & you've found a Rockstar
    Dawn J jumping for joy — Jul 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brandon Beaber, MD

    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beaber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beaber works at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center in Downey, CA. View the full address on Dr. Beaber’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beaber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beaber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

