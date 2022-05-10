Dr. Brandon Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Barton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brandon Barton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Barton works at
Locations
-
1
Practice1725 W Harrison St Ste 755, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barton?
Excellent.
About Dr. Brandon Barton, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1174715486
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barton works at
Dr. Barton has seen patients for Dystonia, Tremor and Autonomic Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.